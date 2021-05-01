ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Art Lab announced Thursday that it was kickstarting a campaign to stay in its current facility. The fundraising effort coincides with the ‘Idaho Gives’ statewide campaign that encourages people to raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits.

“The Idaho art lab is a dream that teaches people that you can make your dreams a reality,” said Daniel Hidalgo.

For the past ten years, the Idaho Art Lab has become a centerpiece for art and art education throughout the region. That could change if the non-profit fails to raise $350,000 to stay in its current building and purchase the property.

“With owning the building… there’s possibilities because now we’re not just an Idaho Art Lab… We become an Idaho Art Lab Campus,” Hidalgo said.

Daniel and his wife Kara said they are truly grateful for the support from their community, especially their landlords.

“Steven and Sherry Browning helped us get into the building,” Daniel said. “They actually took it off the market and allowed us to be here.”

The Browings have been a big supporter of the Idaho Art Lab, even waiving their rental fees when the non-profit had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve even granted the Hidalgos a “right of first refusal” on their lease if they are able to raise enough funds by May 31.

“I want the community to know that we have always done so much on so little and now’s the time that we need a lot to come back,” Daniel said. “

Founded August of 2010, the Idaho Art Lab is a do-it-yourself maker-space and fabrication lab, fine art & craft supply store, art gallery and artist residency in rural St. Anthony. The organization serves individuals, schools, and children from all over the community and is solely run by volunteers. The current facility offers over 14 mediums for artists and creatives.

For more information on the Idaho Art Lab and it’s campaign, click here.

