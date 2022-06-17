ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Science fiction and art are coming together in St. Anthony this summer at the Idaho Art Lab

Don Lanning has brought his experience working on the show “Kenobi” to this year’s “Hollywood FX class.”

He says the L=lab is making a powerful creative force in East Idaho.

“This endeavor is to bring something brand new to Idaho,” Lanning said. “Which is the idea that we have a special place here in the shadow of the Tetons where you can come in in a one-on-one format with me. I can share with you some of my hard-learned things.”

The lab has hosted visiting artists since 2003. But, the lab directors say the Hollywood FX artists bring something hard to find in East Idaho.

“A lot of times especially in East Idaho, an artist is working in realism so much they don’t have much opportunity to get fanciful, imaginative sci-fi and we’re bringing in the artists who that’s all they do,” Art Lab Executive Director Kara Hidalgo. said

Even professionals find they have something to learn. For example, Malynda Cooper is known locally for sculpting the Idaho State University Bengal Tiger. She says the class helped refine her techniques.

“I don’t do a lot of detail work on my pieces,” Cooper said. “I don’t do a lot of deep wrinkling and tons of hair like this. Don to been gracious enough to teach me about different techniques about how to get nice wrinkles and how to get a nice for directions and stuff like that. “

Each of the artists worked to sculpt something different and unique. Lanning says his students learn best when they mold their own path.

“My best chance to teach you something in our class context is to explore what you already love. So if you love werewolves, come do a werewolf. I never, ever choose the subject matter of what you’re going to do in class. You choose it. And then I share with you the tools, techniques, and methods with which to manifest,” Lanning said.

The Art Lab still has much more going on this summer. Next week, they start work on building a 9-foot-tall Bison, for the Pioneer Day parade.

Then in August, the lab has another Hollywood FX art class.

