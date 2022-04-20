BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s Republican attorney general candidates sparred over the validity of public health restrictions, the merits of lawsuits challenging federal policies and other topics during a televised debate Tuesday night.

Incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is facing former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and attorney Art Macomber in the Republican primary on May 17.

Wasden has served six terms, which makes him the state’s longest-serving attorney general.

He defended his record and said the federal and state constitutions guide his legal decisions.

Labrador said his political experience would give him an edge in the job.

Macomber touted his status as a political outsider.

