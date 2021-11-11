IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Attorney General said Idaho has filed two lawsuits against the federal vaccine mandate.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden stopped by the studios of Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3 Thursday to discuss the lawsuits filed by Idaho and other states against the President’s executive orders.

Wasden says the lawsuit is not about the vaccines directly, but rather about if the federal government has the power to mandate the vaccines in the way they are attempting to do it.

Wasden says the White House made two executive orders and a directive to OSHA about vaccine mandates.

One executive order is about federal employees must be vaccinated. Wasden says, like it or not, the president has the power to do that for federal workers.

The second executive order is about federal contractors. Wasden says the state universities have contracts with the federal government and could be included under that mandate. He’s asking does that affects the state’s sovereign power and is the reason for one of the lawsuits.

The third directive is with OSHA requiring employers with 100 employees or greater to require vaccine mandates. Wasden says this mandate oversteps the state’s policing power which is reserved with the 10th amendment to protect the health and safety of the people.

Wasden says joining the lawsuits with the other states is expressing what powers does the federal government has over the rights of the states.

The next step in the lawsuits is to present legal arguments in federal courts.

