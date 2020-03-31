Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Like most emergency situations, the COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted no shortage of scams surrounding it.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says the come in several categories.

“I’m asking Idahoans to be vigilant and use common sense as they do business in the midst of the pandemic,” Wasden says. “It’s important that we do not allow scammers to prey on our vulnerabilities.”

The most common con-jobs include cyber scams, telephone and text-messaging scams, counterfeit product offers and high-demand goods, bogus door-to-door tests and virus-related products, and phony charities and donation requests. Wasden is urging people to be on guard when shopping online and be wary of any deal that sounds too good to be true…it likely is.

Look here for the Attorney General’s best advice.

You can find out more about the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit here.