BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The day after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.
Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, says calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but all appears to be well in the sparsely populated central Idaho county.
More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to the US Geological Survey.
At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the USGS by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.
The post Idaho authorities say no major damage after 6.5 earthquake appeared first on Local News 8.