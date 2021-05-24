BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Behavioral Health Council released the first draft of its strategic plan to improve care for Idahoans with mental health and substance use disorders.

The council will host an event on Tuesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. MDT on via Zoom to accept public comment that will help further develop the strategic plan. Registration is required by May 27.

The council includes representatives from across Idaho’s three branches of government. Thirteen members are working collaboratively with local government, providers, community partners and consumers of behavioral health services and their families to develop the statewide strategic plan — action-oriented recommendations that improve access to care and a timeline to accomplish them.

The public comment event is a chance to provide comments about the draft strategic plan, a copy of which is available here. A final version of the plan is expected to be published later in June.

Written comments about the draft plan may be submitted to IBHC@dhw.idaho.gov. A survey also is available to gather feedback. The event will be available to watch on the council’s YouTube page.

