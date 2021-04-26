BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho House panel has approved legislation intended to head off a half-dozen executive orders from President Joe Biden to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America.

The measure approved Monday prohibits Idaho government entities from upholding the new executive orders announced earlier this month.

It passed the Senate last week.

Biden’s orders include a crackdown on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

