BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board awarded $10 million in CARES Act funding to 13 broadband projects across Idaho.

These projects satisfy the CARES Act Federal Register guidance, designed to address key areas of public health and safety by improving opportunities to telework, improving access to telehealth services, facilitating distance learning and improving public safety.

The 13 awarded projects will serve more than 20 rural communities and more than 18,000 unserved or underserved Idaho households.

“The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is proud to help support expanded broadband services to unserved and underserved households and rural communities across Idaho,” said Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Vice-Chairman Senator Carl Crabtree. “These funding awards are just the beginning. The Idaho legislature appropriated additional funding for further broadband service expansion and the board looks forward to funding projects to help advance connectivity in the areas of Idaho that need it most.”

Eligible applicants and awardees must be a local government or tribal government within the state of Idaho or an Idaho state agency, as described in Idaho Code section 67-1226. A county and an unincorporated community may agree in writing to have the county apply on behalf of the unincorporated community.

To meet CARES Act funding criteria, all awarded projects must be completed and operable and verified no later than December 31, 2021.

You can view the list of awarded projects here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

