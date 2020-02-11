Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Candidates and political action committees will have an extra week to file required paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

Under the state’s Sunshine Laws, deadlines were extended from February 10, 2020 to February 17, 2020.

“Given that this is the first report to come due under the new revisions of the Sunshine Law, there were various unanticipated issues that made achieving the deadline by midnight tonight unlikely for candidates and PACs. In the interest of customer service, and to give our office an opportunity to address these issues, we felt extending the deadline was the only reasonable move,” says Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.

Denney said many local and special district office people were unaware of the steps required to gain access to the state’s campaign finance filing system.

As a result, fines will not be assessed at this time. Denney said his office needs to make sure that “all the wrinkles are smoothed out” before anyone is held responsible for not getting a report filed.