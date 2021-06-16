BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A family has said their pet dog is recovering after she was shot twice last weekend by a camper in Idaho who mistook her for a wolf.

The pet is actually an Alaskan malamute.

The Idaho Statesman reported Rob Kolb and his daughter started their backpacking trip on Friday in central Idaho with their dog named Suki.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The next morning, they woke up to multiple gunshots.

Suki was shot on the left side of her head.

The man who shot Suki said he thought she was a wolf before he noticed she had a collar on.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The man then paid for her vet bills.

The Kolbs are now urging people to brush up on their wildlife identification skills.

The post Idaho camper shoots family dog, mistaking it for wolf appeared first on Local News 8.