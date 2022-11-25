BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite everyone to join them on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, to celebrate the holiday season at the ceremonial lighting of Idaho’s Capitol Christmas Tree.

The 25th Army Band will begin entertaining at 5:30 p.m. while guests enjoy complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery.

Santa Claus and his elf will also provide candy canes and bookmarks to attendees and be available for photos.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with the Governor, First Lady and Idaho’s constitutional officers and music by the Andrus Ambassador Honor Choir from Meridian’s Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School and students from Meridian’s Idaho Fine Arts Academy’s vocal major program.

The lighting of the tree is expected sometime around 7 p.m.

Guests are invited into the Capitol after the Christmas tree lighting until the festivities end at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Governor’s Ceremonial Office and the Capitol Gift Shop, where Idaho’s 2022 State Christmas ornament will be available, along with other items crafted by Idaho artists.

