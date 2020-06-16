Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Six Idaho counties have surpassed their 2010 Census response rate.

About 490,000 Idahoans have responded to the 2020 Census, for a self-response rate of 64.9%. The national average is 61.4%.

With a 70% response rate, Bonneville County has the 4th highest response rate, behind Canyon, Gem, and Ada County at 74.7%.

As required by the U.S. Constitution, the census must count every person living in the United States. Among other things, the data ensures that representation in government is equally distributed and billions of dollars in federal funds are equally distributed.

You can learn more about responding to the census or to see how your city or county are doing here.