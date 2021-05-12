IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced all Idaho children ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

With this recommendation, 85% of all Idahoans are eligible for the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FD) issued an emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine among children in this age group on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended it at its meeting Wednesday. The Idaho Immunization Program is providing a summary of the ACIP recommendations to all COVID-19 vaccine providers and pediatricians in Idaho.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Idaho providers who have the Pfizer vaccine can begin vaccinating children in this age group immediately. The ACIP also revised guidance on co-administration of routine vaccines with COVID-19 vaccine, removing the 14-day minimum before or after a COVID-19 vaccine to receive any other vaccine.

“Children can spread COVID-19 inadvertently because their symptoms are often so mild, so this safe and effective vaccine is a critical next step to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “We hope parents will choose to get their children vaccinated so we can keep schools open in the fall and children engaged in their extracurricular activities.”

To find a vaccine provider, click HERE.

The post Idaho children ages 12-15 now eligible to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Local News 8.