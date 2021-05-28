BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A radio station reported the College of Southern Idaho has become the first in the state to be a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution.

Boise State Public Radio reported Thursday the designation comes from the U.S. Department of Education and means that at least a quarter of full-time students at higher-education institutions are Hispanic.

The designation allows the school to apply for more federal grants to better serve its students.

About 26% of students at the College of Southern Idaho, located in Twin Falls, are Hispanic.

President Dean Fisher said he is pleased Hispanic students are choosing the college and pleased the school is serving them.

