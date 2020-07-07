Local News
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts has announced its Fiscal Year 2021 annual grant awards. 77 organizations and schools in 24 communities will share $544,000 to match their local funding efforts.
Commission Chair Steve Allred said, “Idaho’s arts and cultural sector adds $2 billion in value to our state’s economy, comprises 2.8% of the state GDP, and supports 20,000 jobs.”
This is a list of regional grant awards:
ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS
Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12.
|The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
|Idaho Falls
|$8,269
|Idaho Falls Arts Council, LLC
|Idaho Falls
|$7,594
|Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Inc.
|Idaho Falls
|$7,341
|Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association, Inc.
|Pocatello
|$4,781
|Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts
|Sun Valley
|$5,400
|Swan Valley School District #92
|Irwin
|$2,559
PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS
|The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Inc.
|Idaho Falls
|$5,781
|Caritas Chorale, Ltd.
|Ketchum
|$2,376
|Challis Arts Council, Inc.
|Challis
|$2,877
|Cultural Arts Department, City of Rexburg
|Rexburg
|$5,231
|Downtown Driggs Community Association
|Driggs
|$3,590
|Idaho Falls Arts Council, LLC
|Idaho Falls
|$10,537
|Idaho Falls Symphony Society, Inc.
|Idaho Falls
|$7,057
|Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, Inc.
|Idaho Falls
|$3,633
|Laughing Stock Theatre, Inc.
|Sun Valley
|$4,895
|Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc.
|Sun Valley
|$15,986
|Sun Valley Film Festival
|Sun Valley
|$8,246
Arts Commission Executive Director Michael Faison said the grants open access to Idaho’s artistic heritage and innovations. “They engage Idaho youth in arts learning in schools and in communities, especially important in these unusual times,” Faison said.
