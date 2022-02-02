IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Community Foundation has expanded its highly successful Project Neighborly grant program to communities in east Idaho.

The program funds hyperlocal projects such as block parties, acts of kindness and neighborhood clean-ups that encourage creation of welcoming communities that include new people who have different viewpoints or life experiences.

Led by the Idaho Community Foundation, Project Neighborly is supported by funding partners Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Idaho Central Credit Union and Battelle Energy Alliance, manager and operator of Idaho National Laboratory. Grants will be $250 to $5,000. Deadline to apply is April 8 HERE.

Eligible communities in east Idaho are Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville and Butte counties and the Fort Hall Reservation. Eligible recipients include: 501(c)(3) organizations, Native American tribal agencies, civic groups (Rotary, Kiwanis, etc.), religious institutions, public institutions (including public schools and local governments) and others.

More details are on the website. Grants will be announced by May 9.

Project Neighborly was piloted in Ada and Canyon counties in the Treasure Valley in 2021. Seven projects were funded, including hosting Global Gardens farmers at Market on the Mountain at Bogus Basin, creating a community story walk along the Kuna Greenbelt and establishing small gardens in Latinx and communities of color.

“Our vision for Project Neighborly is to strengthen communities from within. The projects that were selected last year brought people together in ways that were both meaningful and fun, and we’re eager to see what ideas our neighbors come up with this year,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF Senior Philanthropic Advisor and leader of the Project Neighborly-Idaho program.

