IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $140,000 for east and southeast Idaho’s educational efforts and for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in the region.

The education grants are from the Idaho Future Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation and total $98,000.

Recipients are:

(Custer) – $10,000 to offer an afterschool Skills Lab program 2-3 days a week for grades K-12. Island Park Charter School (Fremont) – $20,000 to provide high-quality preschool and pre-kindergarten and provide an afterschool program for students in pre-K through 5th grade.

The landscaping, beautification and public recreation grants are from the Ifft Foundation Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. It was established by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper in Pocatello, and his wife Sara Ifft. Nick died in 2003 and Sara passed away in 2017. Their fund has granted more than $2 million since 2001.

Recipients are:

(Bannock) – $10,000 to extend the Brennan Trail between the Portneuf River and the North Main Extension (matching funds to a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation). Samaria Community Foundation (Oneida) – $6,950 for landscaping to further beautify the grounds by adding shade and privacy and to develop a new pollinator garden area.

