BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher announced on his professional Facebook page he was diagnosed with cancer.

The republican representative for Congressional District 1 said he has renal cancer, also known as kidney cancer.

He wrote, “No one likes to hear the “C” word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced… sometimes it happens. I recently learned that there is cancer in a portion of my renal system. The good news is: My case is treatable, and I anticipate a full recovery. Throughout the treatment process I will be diligent in continuing my congressional duties.”

Fulcher was sworn into office in January 2019.

In his post he said, “As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason. This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for. By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our healthcare system, and be a better person!”

