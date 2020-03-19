Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An Associated Press analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid shows Idaho has about 2,280 hospital beds statewide, and fewer than half of them are empty and available to take new patients on any given day.

The number means there likely won’t be nearly enough beds for coronavirus patients if even the most conservative estimates from state epidemiologists and infectious disease experts are accurate.

The demand is more pressing when it comes to intensive care unit beds, with just 282 such beds at hospitals across the state, according to the analysis, and about 54 percent of them already full on an average day.

Idaho now has 12 confirmed cases in the state. There are three confirmed cases in Ada County, five in Blaine County, one in Twin Falls County, one in Kootenai County, one in Madison County and one in Teton County.