BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A county in Idaho is facing three separate lawsuits that accuse a sheriff’s captain of misconduct, including threatening to assault a now-former deputy and releasing personal information online while using a fake name.

Three men accused Valley County Sheriff’s Capt. David Stambaugh of the misconduct in lawsuits filed last week.

All three lawsuits were filed by Joseph Filicetti, a Boise attorney who often represents police officers, the Idaho Statesman reported. The three plaintiffs are James Cole, Jason Speer and Ed Parker.

The lawsuits also accuse Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen of negligently hiring and retaining Stambaugh.

A Valley County public information officer told the newspaper that the county could not comment on the pending litigation. Stambaugh did not return requests for comments made by the Idaho Statesman.

