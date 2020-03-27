Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are currently at least 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Friday morning from the local health districts.

Idaho has also recorded three deaths in two counties.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths
Panhandle Health District Kootenai 10 0
Public Health – Idaho North Central District Idaho
Nez Perce		 1
4		 0
0
Southwest District Health Canyon
Payette		 22
1		 1
0
Central District Health Ada
Valley		 54
1		 0
0
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Cassia
Twin Falls		 93
1
2		 2
0
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham		 2
1		 0
0
Eastern Idaho Public Health Custer
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton		 1
1
2
2
2		 0
0
0
0
0
TOTAL 200 3

Breaking News / Email Alert – Breaking News / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories