IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are currently at least 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Friday morning from the local health districts.

Idaho has also recorded three deaths in two counties.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

