IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There are at least 3,302 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 35 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 2,984 confirmed cases and 318 probable cases. See the chart below.

The state is reporting there are 2,684 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 43.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes two persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 770 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 86.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 59 people were 80+.

96.5% of deaths with known race were White. 2.4% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for one death is pending.

94.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 265 hospitalizations have been reported, and 98 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 803

33

3 63

1

0 22

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 504

392

175

31

110

48

78

1 11

78

29

4

16

10

9

0 5

26

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 49

10

19

8

2

3

1 22

1

10

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 53

24

3

7

10 6

0

0

2

1 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 96

7

19 1

0

1 0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 75

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 325

13

23

8

3

44 29

4

4

0

0

5 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,984 318 86

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

