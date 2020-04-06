IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are at least 1,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Monday from the local health districts and the state.

69 new cases were reported Monday. 3 more deaths have been reported bringing the total deaths to 13. The new deaths are in Canyon and Payette Counties.

The state reports 11,246 people have been tested. 83 hospitalizations have been reported.

Health officials say the number of people contracting the virus in Idaho is expected to peak in late April and early May.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported another positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 30s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

This brings the total cases in Bonneville County to seven.

The State Board of Education voted in an online meeting Monday to keep schools closed until the end of the school year.

With an exception, districts may be allowed to re-open if they meet certain criteria set by their public health district. That criteria still has not been set.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order on March 25 saying it would remain in effect for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

Some key points of the order are as follows:

Idaho Residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.

Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.

All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.

The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.

The isolation does allow outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 419

12

3 3

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Minidoka

Camas

Gooding 423

53

18

12

5

3

1

3 2

1

0

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Madison

Jefferson

Teton

Custer

Fremont 7

4

4

5

2

2 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

2

1

1 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 42

3 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 15

3

2 2

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 104

8

6

2

1

1 3

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,170 13

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.