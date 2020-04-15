IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are at least 1,587 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Wednesday from the local health districts and the state.
The state changed the way it displays and reports data on Wednesday and says there are 1,507 confirmed cases and 80 probable cases. See the chart below.
2 more deaths were reported bringing the total deaths to 41.
The state said 143 hospitalizations have been reported. The state does not report recoveries.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting no new cases Wednesday.
Governor Brad Little extended the stay-home order through April 30 during a press conference Wednesday. You can watch that press conference below.
“Idahoans should continue to practice all the behaviors they’ve been doing since March 25,” Little said.
Little said the extension was necessary to ensure the state continues to slow the spread of coronavirus, preventing health care facilities from being overwhelmed and hopefully hastening the end of the pandemic.
However, Governor Little amended the order to allow some previously designated nonessential facilities and services like flower, jewelry and other retail shops, to open and offer curbside services between now and April 30.
Many previously identified nonessential services may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:
- Maintain social distancing for staff and patrons
- Provide adequate sanitation and protective covering for employees and patrons
- Limit the number of people in the business at a time
- Direct the flow of people in the operation
- Offer curbside pickup and delivery
This does not apply to nonessential businesses where people can not safely social distance like nightclubs, bars, restaurant dining, indoor gyms and recreational services, hair and nail salons and public events and gathers.
“Continuing to do that is the right thing to do,” Little said.
Also, the amended order requires out of state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho.
Excluded from this are people who perform essential services and those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another.
“Nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said.
He said the goal is to get most businesses open after the end of the month.
Little said they will evaluate the order again at the end of the month.
You can view the amended order HERE.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
|540
18
2
|27
0
0
|9
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|463
87
33
15
9
6
6
1
|6
12
5
0
0
1
3
0
|5
8
2
0
1
0
0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
|16
6
5
4
2
2
|8
1
3
1
0
0
|0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
|5
2
1
2
|3
0
0
0
|0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
|48
4
|0
0
|0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
|20
3
3
|7
0
0
|10
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|179
9
10
4
1
1
|2
1
0
0
0
0
|5
0
1
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|1,507
|80
|41
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view emergency announcements and closures here.