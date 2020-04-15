IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are at least 1,587 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Wednesday from the local health districts and the state.

The state changed the way it displays and reports data on Wednesday and says there are 1,507 confirmed cases and 80 probable cases. See the chart below.

2 more deaths were reported bringing the total deaths to 41.

The state said 143 hospitalizations have been reported. The state does not report recoveries.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting no new cases Wednesday.

Governor Brad Little extended the stay-home order through April 30 during a press conference Wednesday. You can watch that press conference below.

“Idahoans should continue to practice all the behaviors they’ve been doing since March 25,” Little said.

Little said the extension was necessary to ensure the state continues to slow the spread of coronavirus, preventing health care facilities from being overwhelmed and hopefully hastening the end of the pandemic.

However, Governor Little amended the order to allow some previously designated nonessential facilities and services like flower, jewelry and other retail shops, to open and offer curbside services between now and April 30.

Many previously identified nonessential services may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective covering for employees and patrons

Limit the number of people in the business at a time

Direct the flow of people in the operation

Offer curbside pickup and delivery

This does not apply to nonessential businesses where people can not safely social distance like nightclubs, bars, restaurant dining, indoor gyms and recreational services, hair and nail salons and public events and gathers.

“Continuing to do that is the right thing to do,” Little said.

Also, the amended order requires out of state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho.

Excluded from this are people who perform essential services and those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another.

“Nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said.

He said the goal is to get most businesses open after the end of the month.

Little said they will evaluate the order again at the end of the month.

You can view the amended order HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 540

18

2 27

0

0 9

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 463

87

33

15

9

6

6

1 6

12

5

0

0

1

3

0 5

8

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

6

5

4

2

2 8

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

2

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 48

4 0

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 20

3

3 7

0

0 10

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 179

9

10

4

1

1 2

1

0

0

0

0 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,507 80 41

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

