Coronavirus Coverage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho is currently reporting 190 COVID-19 cases, according to number released Thursday evening from the state and numbers from the local health districts.
Idaho has also recorded three deaths in two counties.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
|10
|0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Idaho
Nez Perce
|1
4
|0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Payette
|21
1
|1
0
|Central District Health
|Ada
Valley
|53
1
|0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Cassia
Twin Falls
|86
1
1
|2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
|2
1
|0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Custer
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton
|1
1
2
2
2
|0
0
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|189
|3
COVID-19 Testing in Idaho
|Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*
|1,276
|Number of people tested through commercial laboratories**
|1,581
*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.
The data below were updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update will occur at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.
Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group
|<18 years
|0
|18 to 49 years
|16
|≥50 years
|15
Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex
|Female
|20
|Male
|11
|Unknown
|0
Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories