Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho is currently reporting 190 COVID-19 cases, according to number released Thursday evening from the state and numbers from the local health districts.

Idaho has also recorded three deaths in two counties.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai 10 0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Idaho

Nez Perce 1

4 0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Payette 21

1 1

0 Central District Health Ada

Valley 53

1 0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Cassia

Twin Falls 86

1

1 2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham 2

1 0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Custer

Fremont

Jefferson

Madison

Teton 1

1

2

2

2 0

0

0

0

0 TOTAL 189 3

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 1,276 Number of people tested through commercial laboratories** 1,581

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Some people may receive multiple tests.

The data below were updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update will occur at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years 0 18 to 49 years 16 ≥50 years 15

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex