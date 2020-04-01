Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are at least 673 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Wednesday from the local health districts and the state.

That’s up at least 150 cases from Tuesday.

Idaho has recorded nine deaths in four counties.

A third death was reported in Ada County, a second death was reported in Nez Perce County and one case was reported in Cassia County Monday.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.

Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 36

1 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Idaho

Nez Perce

Latah

Lewis 2

14

1

1 0

2

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Payette

Gem

Owyhee

Adams 68

3

4

1

1 1

0

0

0

0 Central District Health Ada

Valley

Elmore 226

2

3 3

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Cassia

Jerome

Twin Falls

Minidoka

Lincoln

Camas

Gooding 256

1

4

17

1

5

1

1 2

1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham 4

2 0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Custer

Fremont

Jefferson

Madison

Teton

Bonneville 2

1

3

4

3

3 0

0

0

0

0

0 TOTAL 673 9

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of People Tested Total Through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 1,745 Through commercial laboratories** 5,537

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Some people may receive multiple tests.

Characteristics* of Idahoans with COVID-19

Total Cases 673 Characteristics <18 years 7 18-49 326 50+ 339 Unknown 1 Female 347 Male 324 Unknown 2 Total Hospitalizations 49 Total ICU Admissions 7 Total Healthcare Workers with COVID-19 41

*Characteristics are based on data for completed case investigations among Idaho residents.