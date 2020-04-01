Coronavirus Coverage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are at least 673 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, according to numbers released Wednesday from the local health districts and the state.
That’s up at least 150 cases from Tuesday.
Idaho has recorded nine deaths in four counties.
A third death was reported in Ada County, a second death was reported in Nez Perce County and one case was reported in Cassia County Monday.
On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said two victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.
Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread.
You can view the statewide stay-home order HERE.
Little announced the order Wednesday, saying it would remain in effect for 21 days.
You can view emergency announcements and closures here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
|36
1
|0
0
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Idaho
Nez Perce
Latah
Lewis
|2
14
1
1
|0
2
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Payette
Gem
Owyhee
Adams
|68
3
4
1
1
|1
0
0
0
0
|Central District Health
|Ada
Valley
Elmore
|226
2
3
|3
0
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Cassia
Jerome
Twin Falls
Minidoka
Lincoln
Camas
Gooding
|256
1
4
17
1
5
1
1
|2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
|4
2
|0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Custer
Fremont
Jefferson
Madison
Teton
Bonneville
|2
1
3
4
3
3
|0
0
0
0
0
0
|TOTAL
|673
|9
COVID-19 Testing in Idaho
|Number of People Tested
|Total
|Through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*
|1,745
|Through commercial laboratories**
|5,537
*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.
Characteristics* of Idahoans with COVID-19
|Total Cases
|673
|Characteristics
|<18 years
|7
|18-49
|326
|50+
|339
|Unknown
|1
|Female
|347
|Male
|324
|Unknown
|2
|Total Hospitalizations
|49
|Total ICU Admissions
|7
|Total Healthcare Workers with COVID-19
|41
*Characteristics are based on data for completed case investigations among Idaho residents.
