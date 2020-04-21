IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Tuesday there are 710 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

There are at least 1,766 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Tuesday from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 1,659 confirmed cases and 107 probable cases. See the chart below.

Three more deaths were reported Tuesday bringing the total to 51.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, seven people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 11 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 31 people were 80+.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 47.1 years and ranges from 2 to 98 years of age. The data excludes 3 persons with unknown age.

92.86% of deaths with known race were White. 4.76% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 2.38% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

95.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.65% of deaths with known ethnitcity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

The state said 158 hospitalizations have been reported, and 58 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is not reporting new cases Tuesday.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30.

The changes that were made from the original order include:

Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.

“Non‐essential” facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailing services or delivery services only.

In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons

Offer curbside and pickup delivery

Limit the number of people in business at a time

Direct flow of people in operation.

This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.

This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).

As with the original stay‐home order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19.

The order will be reevaluated on April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 589

23

2 33

2

0 12

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 473

117

36

18

11

7

7

1 7

15

8

0

0

1

3

0 5

11

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

7

5

4

2

2 8

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

3

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 52

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 35

3

4 9

0

0 12

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 202

9

10

5

3

1 10

1

1

0

0

0 6

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,659 107 51

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

