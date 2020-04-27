IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Monday there are at least 1,917 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

The state is reporting there are 1,039 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The state says there are 1,785 confirmed cases and 132 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 47.2 years and ranges from 2 to 98 years of age. The data excludes 3 persons with unknown age.

Two more deaths were reported Monday bringing the total to 58.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, eight people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 12 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 36 people were 80+.

93.62% of deaths with known race were White. 4.26% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 2.13% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

95.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 4.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

The state said 172 hospitalizations have been reported, and 73 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting three new cases.

Case #38: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male <18 years old in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Case #39: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 30s in Madison County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Case #40: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 60s in Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has also confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can read about them HERE.

One of the cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County was the first confirmed case of community transmission in Bannock County.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

In an effort to instill ‘certainty’ and ‘confidence’ in Idahoans, Governor Brad Little announced a 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho during a press conference Thursday.

The detailed plan can be found at rebound.idaho.gov/.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 621

27

2 40

2

0 15

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 484

133

37

22

12

7

8

1 9

24

9

1

0

1

3

0 5

11

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 17

8

6

4

2

2

1 10

1

3

1

0

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 7

4

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 60

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 50

3

4 9

0

0 15

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 227

12

10

8

3

2 11

2

2

0

0

0 6

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,785 132 58

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

