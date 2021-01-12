MGN Image

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then health officials will answer questions from media.

