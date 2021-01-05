MGN Image

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little will join Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch to offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch it below.

Governor Little announced last week he directed DWH to carry out weekly virtual press briefings regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and this is the first briefing.

“The availability of the safe COVID-19 vaccine is a lifeline in our pandemic fight, and I know there are a lot of questions about vaccine distribution. My administration is committed to transparency and getting out the best information on the vaccine as effectively as possible,” Governor Little said.

Details about the weekly press briefings, including time and participation details will be shared by DHW prior to each briefing.

