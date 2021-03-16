IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The timeline for any Idaho adult to get a COVID-19 vaccine is moving up.

Health workers announced Tuesday anyone between 16 and 44 will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment by April 26.

On Monday, vaccine eligibility opened up to Idahoans 55 and older with underlying medical conditions and to people in a variety of jobs, like agriculture and grocery workers.

President Biden has set a goal for all American adults to be eligible for a shot by May 1.

You can pre-register for your vaccine HERE.

