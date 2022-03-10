REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City Grays now have a local rival.

The Idaho Cutthroats will be looking to make a splash in the Northern Utah League this summer. Making them the second east Idaho semi-professional baseball team to join the league.

While the Cutthroats will be rivals with the Gate City, the Grays actually played a hand in getting the team started. Cutthroat, owner, coach, and player, David Snegosky, worked with Grays owner Terry Frederickson last summer to help get the team on its feet.

“…he (Frederickson) mentioned that he thought it would be cool to have a team out of the Rexburg/Idaho Falls area, so we decided to get one together,” Snegosky said.

While the team is looking for some serious ballplayers, fans shouldn’t expect any major league prospects in the lineup. The team will mostly be comprised of young players and older veterans who are looking to play for the love of the sport; Ages ranging from 19 to 40 years old.

“A lot of our players are either too old for American Legion Ball, or they come home from college,” Snegosky said. “…and they still want to play in the summer and want to stay fresh.,

“We also have a number of guys who just don’t want to hang up their cleats just yet.”

One of the biggest challenges Snegosky is looking forward to is recruiting players and building the fan base. The Cutthroats will travel to Pocatello and across northern Utah once the season starts. So building a fanbase to support them will be key to the team’s longevity.

“We have a Facebook page that we’ve been recruiting through mostly,” Snegosky said. “We’ve also have been doing a lot of community outreach to get people interested.”

The Cutthroats have been hosting open gyms at the Barn in Rexburg during the winter for recruits to show off their skills. The team is still looking for players to fill the roster. You can visit their Facebook page to find out when their next round of tryouts will be.

The post Idaho Cutthroats join Northern Utah League appeared first on Local News 8.