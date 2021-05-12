The Idaho Department of Labor is answering frequently asked questions and providing job finding resources in response to the end of Idaho’s participation in federal pandemic unemployment programs.

Idaho is joining 10 other states that are cutting federal unemployment benefits beginning June 19.

Governor Brad Little announced on Tuesday that Idaho will be citing a labor shortage and “a fundamental conservative principle – we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working.”

The Idaho Department of Labor says they have answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the end of the programs at Idaho.labor.gov, including what programs are ending and timelines for when benefits will end.

The Department also says they have resources available to help job seekers, including job listings at IdahoWorks.gov. They can also assist job seekers with resume preparation, networking, and training resources to help with job interviews. More information can be found at idahoatwork.com or labor.idaho.gov.