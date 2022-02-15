BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has deactivated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in the three public health districts in southern Idaho in which they had been activated in accordance with IDAPA 16.02.09 – Crisis Standards of Care For Healthcare Entities.

CSC has been deactivated in Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health in southern Idaho because shortages in staffing and blood products have stabilized.

“Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said. “Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction.”

Healthcare systems statewide are generally using contingency operations as circumstances are improving but variable. This means it will be some time before healthcare systems return to full normal operations.

Healthcare systems are still experiencing variable circumstances and will implement their plans to return to a usual standard of operations according to their own policies. In addition, the state will continue to provide statewide coordination and resources including healthcare personnel via FEMA and existing federal contracts until the situation further stabilizes.

Deactivation process

Since entering CSC in late January, the situation in the region and across the state has been closely monitored. The process to deactivate crisis standards of care began when healthcare systems located in the part of the state under CSC reported they had moved to contingency operations instead of operating under CSC conditions as staffing levels and blood products shortages stabilized.

DHW Director Jeppesen convened the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Advisory Committee on Feb. 15, 2022, to review the situation at healthcare facilities in Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health in southern Idaho. The committee determined that healthcare systems in the region had moved back to contingency operations. The committee recommended to the director that crisis standards of care be deactivated. Director Jeppesen issued his decision today, on Feb. 15, under the authority vested in him through the temporary rule.

CSC timeline

Feb. 15, 2022: CSC deactivated in Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health in southern Idaho.

Jan. 24, 2022: CSC activated in Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health in southern Idaho.

Dec. 20, 2021: CSC deactivated in the Panhandle Health District.

Nov. 22, 2021: CSC deactivated in all but the Panhandle Health District.

Sept. 16, 2021: CSC expanded to the entire state.

Sept. 6, 2021: CSC activated in the Panhandle Health District in northern Idaho.

The post Idaho deactivates crisis standards of care as conditions improve, but some hospitals are still reporting stress appeared first on Local News 8.