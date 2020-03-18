Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Democratic Party is calling on Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney to hold the May 19 Primary Election entirely be absentee mail vote. The party suggested people submit requests online then have the ballots sent by mail to them.

Democratic leaders said it does not seem viable for Idaho hold meaningful elections in May if the COVID-19 is still prevalent. The move would also allow older, at-risk poll workers to stay at home.

Party Chairman Van Beechler claims failure to move to mail-in ballots would lead to voter disenfranchisement and set up logistical barriers to voters.

Beechler urged quick action by the Governor to make sure necessary ballots can be mailed in time.