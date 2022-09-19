POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Democratic party members and candidates throughout the state were in Pocatello yesterday planning election strategy and knocking on doors to talk to people about the upcoming elections.

The canvassing effort was in part to pay tribute to democratic Senator Mark Nye who died July 16th.

Nye was well known for his concern for the people he represented and for making sure their voice was heard at the state level.

“Pocatello was really important to him having Democrats elected to office in this community was really important to him because he felt like we represented the community the best,” said District 29 Representative James Ruchti.

The Democrats talked to hundreds of people during the canvassing effort. They say people are most concerned about extreme ideas in government.

“They hear reports of bills that are being run. They’re focused on, you know, social issues. And what they’re not hearing is solutions to problems are really facing Pocatello families like,” said Ruchti. “Property tax rates going up. The quality of our schools degrading.”

“They want solutions to real problems that affect families within their homes and in their communities. And they’re not seeing the legislature do that because the legislature is focused on all these social issues.”

The democrats say they plan to continue getting out into the community and talking to people about what they want from the government.

