BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Forest Assistance Bureau Chief Archie Gray has completed a Fellowship Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, which is the public policy school of Harvard University.

Gray was chosen to attend the program by the National Association of State Foresters Foundation (NASFF) Foundation, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service, State & Private Forestry. The foundation covered the expenses of attending the three-week-long fellowship that used a combination of case studies, lectures and projects to build leadership and problem-solving capacity.

“It was an honor to be chosen for this fellowship,” Gray said. “As a leader it is important to challenge yourself, challenge your preconceptions and find ways to help those you lead develop in their careers and ability to lead.”

Many classes consisted of case studies from around the country that were discussed, allowing participants to learn how other communities and agencies tackled difficult issues. The classroom served as a forum for raising difficult issues and practicing the skill of creating and maintaining a conversation that leads to change.

“Through this process I became a better listener,” Gray said. “It’s not just about what people think, but why they think that way.This will change how I interact with the people we assist in private forestry.”

Gray has worked in forestry for 27 years, 11 years for IDL and the rest with the private timber industry. He received his bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho.

The post Idaho Department of Land Bureau Chief completes Harvard fellowship appeared first on Local News 8.