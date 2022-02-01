OROFINO, Idaho (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in north-central Idaho shot and killed a man that they said was armed with a knife early Monday morning.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 48-year-old Michael Trappett of Orofino.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went to a home near Orofino early Monday for a report of an aggressive and intoxicated man armed with a knife.

They found him outside, and the sheriff’s office said he acted aggressively, didn’t respond to verbal commands, and was shot by one of the deputies.

Both of the deputies were wearing body cameras, that footage will be turned over to the Lewiston Police Department, which is investigating.

