BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Educators across Idaho will now be able to anonymously report situations and activities that put the health of educators and students at risk.

The Idaho Education Association has launched a Health and Safety Report Hotline in an effort to ensure safe and healthy schools.

Among the concerning instances they can report on are:

Violations of safety protocols related to: Inability to achieve physical distancing Lack of proper cleaning/disinfecting supplies Violations of mask mandates

Lack of transparency from districts in reporting positive cases

Lack of fidelity in informing educators and parents about cases, testing, and tracking

Discouragement of coronavirus-exposed students and staff from getting tested

Discouragement of sending sick students home

COVID-19 positive students and staff being told to attend school in-person

Insufficient nursing and medical support

“Since school buildings reopened, we have heard reports from educators in many areas of the state about breakdowns in safety protocols and COVID-19 transparency,” IEA President Layne McInelly said. “Many of them are requesting anonymity because of concerns about retribution. The Health and Safety Report Hotline gives them a chance to report freely and will give us a more accurate picture of what is actually happening in Idaho schools.”

Once it has been collected, the data and the concerns brought to light by educators will be shared, when appropriate, with public education decision-makers.

“We hope this hotline will help create an environment for informed decision-making that will protect Idaho students and educators,” McInelly said.

The hotline contact information has been shared with IEA’s members.