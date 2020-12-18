Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in November as the job market regained 6,200 jobs.

The current rate is 7% below April’s historic high of 11.8% and .7% below October’s rate of 5.5%.

The total number of employed Idahoans went essentially unchanged from October, dropping by 160.

The number of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work was 64%, which was down from 64.6% in October.

Nine industry sectors saw some job gains from October. The most significant increases came in the areas of information, natural resources, and other services. Once again, leisure and hospitality (-.5%) and education and health services (-.2%) experienced declines.

The Department statistics indicate seasonally adjusted, non-farm jobs were up by 3,600 over November of last year. It was the first time since March that non-farm jobs exceeded year-ago levels.

The Idaho Falls area saw the second greatest increase in non-farm job gains (+.5%), behind Boise (+.6%). The Pocatello area experienced a slight decline (-.3%).