BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than half of Idaho is in a severe drought, and an Idaho water expert says that’s likely to worsen in the coming months.

Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema told the Idaho Water Resource Board at a meeting last week that water shortages are expected in every basin in southern Idaho.

“The future is not bright,” Hoekema said. “Fifty percent of the state is currently in severe drought, and

that percentage will increase in the coming months. We are predicting water shortages in every basin in

Southern Idaho, including the Payette.”

Hoekema says a wet fall and record-breaking snowfall in December has been followed by three months of little precipitation and a declining snowpack.

Based on the Northwest River Forecast Center streamflow runoff predictions, Hoekema reported the

following:

Boise River Basin – 775,000 acre-feet, 60 percent of average; similar to last year

Payette River Basin – 1,007,000 acre-feet, 63 percent of average

Big Wood River Basin – 70,200-acre-feet, 30 percent of average

Little Wood River Basin – 29,400 acre-feet, 37 percent of average

Big Lost River Basin – 81,000 acre-feet, 37 percent of average, but double runoff predicted last year

Henrys Fork – 843,000 acre-feet, 49 percent of average

Snake River Basin – 2.4 million acre-feet, about 62 percent of average

Bear Lake/Bear River at Stewart Dam – 55,000 acre-feet, 34 percent of average

Salmon Falls – 22,200 acre-feet, 32 percent of average

Owyhee River Basin – 169,000 acre-feet, 48 percent of average

Streamflow forecasts range from 20% to 70% below average.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the bottom two-thirds of the state in a drought.

