IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Another Memorial Day weekend tradition continues at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.

The 9th Annual Field of Honor flags are on display.

This sea of red, white and blue will fly as a tribute dedicated to benefit veterans groups, child abuse prevention agencies and Bonneville-Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers.

You can view the massive display of 1,000 flags through May 31.

Freeman Park is located at 1290 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls.

