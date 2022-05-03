IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has been serving more passengers than ever before.

We’re told 105,944 passengers passed through the airport in the first three months of 2022. The airport says this tops the previous 2019 record of 77,567.

Airport directors expect even more now that the Jackson Airport has closed.

“This record-setting quarter just shows how travelers see IDA as the premier airport destination in the region,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “With five airlines and 13 nonstop destinations, IDA positions itself as a place for travelers to reach where they need to go conveniently.”

While there are enough seats for every passenger, airport officials say it’s difficult finding enough parking.

“With the closure of the Jackson Hole Airport and more flights to our airport, the number of passengers has grown exponentially. We are happy to have people through our airport but just want to remind them to plan, so they don’t get left behind,” Cloutier said.

Airport staff urges passengers to find other ways to get to the airport. For example by using Uber, Lyft or a shuttle service.

According to directors at Salt Lake Express, more people are traveling along the Jackson to Idaho Falls route than ever before.

“We are running almost four busses going and coming every day since they closed the airport,” Salt Lake Express Public Relations Representative Kathy Pope said. “Sometimes or only two today on the same schedule just because we’re running so many people back and forth to Jackson.”

Because of the increased popularity in star valley and additional passengers from Jackson, the shuttle company will be adding an additional bus later this summer.

“It’s an addition for those people in the Star Valley and those people that live along that route to get to Jackson or to get to Salt Lake. So I’ll be a good addition into what our route map is already doing,” Pope said.

