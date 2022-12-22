IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday travel season is in full swing. According to airport director Rick Cloutier, the Idaho Falls regional airport is seeing more travelers this year than before the pandemic.

Whether you’re heading out or welcoming guests, Airlines expect all travelers to be affected by the intense winter weather.

“Just because you’re not traveling to someplace that’s having a storm, it still could affect your travel,” said Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “The airlines, the aircraft, pilots, and the crews are all interconnected. So if there are delays, it just creates a domino effect down the line that could create delays throughout the country “

And as winter storms continue in the coming weeks, airlines and passengers across the country brace for more delays.

“We’re doing everything we can to get ready for those temperatures, you know, getting the runways, taxiways pretreated, taking care of everything we can make sure the aircraft is ready to de-ice. But the cold weather will affect things not only here but across the nation,” said Cloutier.

Director Cloutier asks passengers to think ahead as they pack and stay up to date on the latest information.

“Remain in contact with the airlines either online or with the app. Look at the airline websites. But the best source is just watching your airlines and watching your flights,” said Director Cloutier.

The post Idaho Falls Airport packed with holiday travelers appeared first on Local News 8.