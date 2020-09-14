Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-USDA has approved a waiver clearing the path for Idaho Falls School District 91 and Jefferson District 251 students to be eligible for free breakfast and/or a free lunch until December 31, 2020.

“This program is just one more example of how Idaho Falls School District 91 is striving to support our families who are being impacted by COVID-19 and this ongoing pandemic,” said Superintendent George Boland.

The District 91 Nutrition program will continue to offer Take-home meals on Fridays, when school is not in session. Students may pick up those meals at their school on Thursdays.

Families should continue to order the take-home meals through the order form here

Families who forget to pre-order, they can pick up meals on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Skyline High School or Compass Academy.

Students will still have to go through the lunch line and give their student ID, so the district can keep track of the number of meals being served, but they will not be charged. Those who have been paying for meals will be credited for anything purchased since September 1. (It may take some time for those lunch balances to be updated.)

In the Jefferson School District, families should fill out a free/reduced meal application online or call the Child Nutrition Office at 208-745-6693, extension 1138.

