IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to join their team.

This Saturday, IFAS will be holding an open house from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for community members to come learn about what volunteering at the shelter is all about.

You can come at any time during that time period, and you can choose from six stations based on your volunteer interests.

Each of the six stations will demonstrate a possible aspect of the volunteer experience.

You may spend your volunteer time taking dogs on walks, building and placing animal enrichment toys for cats, bathing animals, cleaning kennels or a number of other things to help the shelter.

You can choose to visit one station, two stations, or all six stations.

IFPD Sergeant Josh Deede, who manages the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, says that IFAS is currently really short on volunteers who want to just come in and interact with the animals. Animal interaction helps the animals to get exercise and feel comfortable during their time in the shelter.

IFAS is also looking for volunteers who are willing to help in other areas.

“We have volunteers who will come in and say, ‘I’m afraid of walking dogs, but I want to help out because I love animals,’ so they can do things behind the scenes.” Sgt. Deede said.

Other duties that don’t include direct animal interaction include building enrichment toys, doing laundry and other related duties.

IFAS is looking for long term dedicated volunteers, whether they have one or 10 hours a week to spend volunteering at the shelter. Volunteers can come in any day of the week, at a variety of times.

Volunteers have to be properly vetted, interviewed and trained in order to join the IFAS team in this capacity.

If you are interested in volunteering, you are encouraged to visit the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter at 2450 Hemmert Drive in Idaho Falls, this Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Attendees are required to wear face masks.

Anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness or who have recently been exposed to an ill individual are asked not to attend.

If you are unable to attend on Saturday, call IFAS at (208)-612-8670 anytime they are open to learn more about volunteering