IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s time to get on those bikes for the annual Idaho Falls Bike Social at Gem Lake Bike Park on Saturday.

The family-friendly event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. will highlight the work on Idaho Falls’ newest bike park while getting the community to come together. The free event will include live music, food trucks, beverages for all ages, free bike rides for the kids, raffle prizes (including a bike) and more.

“We love when the City can partner with private organizations to provide more amenities and recreational opportunities for our residents,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through such events benefits our community as a whole and is something to really celebrate.”

The bike park, which is on 20 acres of City-owned property, has been planned, funded, and constructed completely by volunteers. The project is done in collaboration with the city, Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, Snake River Trails Allianc, and Idaho Falls Community Pathways.

The trail system is open to the public and allows residents and the community to get on mountain bikes closer to town. The project focuses on single-track mountain biking with features sprinkled throughout the trails.

“Having these trails so close to home allows people to get out and ride after a day at work,” said Davin Napier, with Snake River Trails Alliance. “We hope that as we build this bike park, people can cruise a few laps and wind up having 8 to 10 miles on their tires.”

The volunteer groups have come every Wednesday night to improve and expand the trail system at Gem Lake. For the project to succeed, it’s important for individuals to cohesively work together and people are asked not to create trails or features on their own.

“We’ve been blessed with some dedicated volunteer bike groups in this community. The Snake River Trails Alliance is building in the Gem Lake area, Ryder Bike Club is developing the Ryder Park area, and Snake River BMX has built their new home at Sandy Downs,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “These bike parks only enhance our goals to foster a culture of active living and increases Idaho Falls’ marketability as a destination for active recreation.”

The Gem Lake Bike Park is open for the community to use and is located at 2761 West 49th South in Idaho Falls. Once at the address, bikers can find the bike park south of the grassy area and the parking lot for the Gem Lake recreation area. Those interested in helping the Snake River Trail Alliance on the project are asked to contact Napier at (208) 523-6679.

