Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department dropped by to help the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center prepare for a public opening next Monday.

Firefighters hooked up their hoses to pump 300,000 gallons of water into the pool Tuesday.

The Aquatic Center pool was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen for modified summer hours beginning Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool was drained during the closure and staff took advantage of that to clean and repair the pool, building and grounds.