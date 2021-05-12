IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Wes Deist Aquatic Center will kickoff of the summer swim season with free swimming lessons.

The free lessons will be offered on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes run every 35 minutes and are offered for children ages three to 13.

The free 25-minute lessons will teach swimmers basic swim skills while evaluating them for future placement in swim lessons and swim team. The classes are taught by American Red Cross certified instructors. Participants will also be able to sign up for summer swim lessons and the surfer swim team two days early.

Registration for the free lessons is required. Anyone interested can call (208) 612-8519 or go online HERE to sign up.

There is a limit of one free lesson per participant.

